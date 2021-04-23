Trevor Lawrence Becomes First QB Since Cam Newton to Sign With Gatorade
Gatorade is known for fueling the best athletes in the world, which is why today, the brand is adding college football national champion and projected No. 1 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence to its roster of athletes. Lawrence is the first quarterback with a national deal since Cam Newton and joins a pantheon of Gatorade quarterbacks including Eli and Peyton Manning.
Gatorade has been there throughout Trevor’s entire athletic career, using their products to especially help elevate his performance at Clemson. It’s a natural partnership in preparation for his first pro season, and he has already had an initial session with the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.
At only 21 years old, Lawrence joins recently added young Gatorade athletes, including Fernando Tatis Jr., Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Matthew Wolff, Mallory Pugh and Sydney McLaughlin.
Please see below for statements from Gatorade and Trevor about the deal:
- Quote from Jeff Kearney, Gatorade Global Head of Sports Marketing: “We want to work with athletes who are leaders among their peers, committed to performance and authentic users of our products. Trevor is all of those things, and with his help we hope to inspire and fuel the next generation of athletes.”
- Quote from Trevor Lawrence: “Signing with Gatorade was an easy choice. I have deep ties to the brand, and I’ve used most of the products throughout my entire athletic journey. It’s important to me to surround myself with the best, and I believe that Gatorade is just that when it comes to sports science, hydration and elevating my performance.”