Trevor Lawrence Becomes First QB Since Cam Newton to Sign With Gatorade

Gatorade is known for fueling the best athletes in the world, which is why today, the brand is adding college football national champion and projected No. 1 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence to its roster of athletes. Lawrence is the first quarterback with a national deal since Cam Newton and joins a pantheon of Gatorade quarterbacks including Eli and Peyton Manning.

Gatorade has been there throughout Trevor’s entire athletic career, using their products to especially help elevate his performance at Clemson. It’s a natural partnership in preparation for his first pro season, and he has already had an initial session with the Gatorade Sports Science Institute.

At only 21 years old, Lawrence joins recently added young Gatorade athletes, including Fernando Tatis Jr., Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Matthew Wolff, Mallory Pugh and Sydney McLaughlin.

Please see below for statements from Gatorade and Trevor about the deal: