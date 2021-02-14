Trevor Lawrence Named The Top Quarterback Prospect in Recent Memory

Trevor Lawrence received some high praise on Wednesday morning. Pro Football Focus released their "All-Era NFL Prospect Team," and Lawrence took the top spot at quarterback, beating out some big names.

"There is no surprise if you've been following at all," Micheal Renner explained in the article, "Lawrence is that good." Behind Lawrence, Joe Burrow was an honorable mention ahead of Baker Mayfield and Zack Wilson. Lawrence took his place on the list over some of the top prospects from the past seven years. This achievement speaks volumes about how scouts view him as an NFL prospect.

Lawrence's spot on this list goes along with Pro Football Focus' continued confidence that he will be the first pick in the upcoming draft. In their most recent mock draft, Micheal Renner doubled down that picking Lawrence should be a no-brainer. "If the Jaguars take up the full 10 minutes on draft night, they should be forced to forfeit future picks," Renner says. Experts have considered Lawrence a first overall pick since he became a starter as a true freshman.

In addition to Lawrence, Isaiah Simmons was also on the "All-Era NFL Prospect Team." Simmons is listed as an honorable mention at the linebacker position, just behind Reuben Foster and Micah Parsons.