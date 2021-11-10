Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Trevor Lawrence On Ankle: 'It feels pretty good. Better than I thought it would.'
    Trevor Lawrence expects to play Sunday, fighting through ankle soreness.
    Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off of a nice win against the Buffalo Bills. Jaguars won the defensive standoff 9-6. The win comes as both Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence’s 2nd NFL win  

    Obviously six points means the offense was quite underwhelming. Jaguars scored just three field goals, the game featured no touchdowns.

    “When we have an opportunity we need to make the play, Trevor Lawrence said on the offense. “I had two plays at the end of the game where I’m still kicking myself”.

    The No. 1 overall pick had an ankle injury that caused him to miss a few plays. At first it looked serious as Lawrence could not really put weight on it. The injury ended up being okay and the former Tiger finished the day 15-for-26 and had just 118 yards. But, by the comments Lawrence definitely believe there is plays to be made out there.

    When it comes to the injury Lawrence plans to ease into practice throughout the week and be ready Sunday as much as he possibly can be for the Indianapolis Colts.

    Overall here is how the Jaguars quarterback said he is feeling, “It feels pretty good. Better than I thought it would. I'm happy with where I'm at,” said Lawrence on Wednesday.

    The Colts defense hasn’t been what they quite hoped to be and they are allowing 260 passing yards a game. Potentially the rookie quarterback could find some success Sunday at 1 p.m. 

    In his first year in the NFL, Lawrence has seen his chances for Rookie of the Year plummet, while his odds of finishing the season with the most interceptions has skyrocketed to +600, according to FanDuel.

