Trevor Lawrence Talks About His Pro Day

Trevor Lawrence worked out and threw passes in front of NFL coaches on Friday. This event was apart of Lawrence's pro day shown on the NFL Network. After his performance, Lawrence talked to reporters about the experience.

"It was a good day," Lawrence said about his pro day.

Lawrence looked great during his workout, despite the event happening on short notice. The former Clemson star initially planned to have his pro day on March 11th, but an injury requiring surgery on his non-throwing shoulder forced them to have the event earlier. Lawrence told reporters that he wants to take this time to show teams that he can face adversity with confidence.

"The original plan was to have two months training out in California then come back March 11th and put on a show," Lawrence said. "So just having to adjust and show them I'm able to adjust and adapt and still willing to come out here and throw."

As for the injury that Lawrence is facing, he is confident in his rehab.

"I'm just glad it's you know non-throwing shoulder so it shouldn't be too bad," Lawrence said. "Just going to rehab really hard and work hard to get back."

This injury does not seem to be hurting scout's opinion of Lawrence. He is still the favorite to be chosen first in the upcoming NFL draft. Lawrence himself is just focusing on rehabbing and preparing for the NFL.

"I think mentally, obviously the game is a little bit different at the NFL level," Lawrence said. "Just taking this time, especially after surgery, to really prepare mentally."