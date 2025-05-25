Two Four-Star Prospects Cancel Their Scheduled Official Visits To Clemson
It's been a successful start to the 2026 class by Clemson.
Sitting with 15 total commitments, the Tigers are ranked fifth in the cycle by 247Sports and 10th by On3, signaling that they will be bringing some high-profile talent to campus next year if they can get this entire group to sign.
Clemson isn't satisfied with what they've done to date, though.
They are still on the trail and looking to secure a few more pledges before the fall arrives, hoping that they can go on another hot streak during this official visit period.
However, two players are no longer in the mix.
According to Austin Hannon of 247Sports, four-star prospects Craig Dandridge and Carsyn Baker have canceled their upcoming scheduled visits.
Dandridge was not a surprise according to the insider.
"They already have their three committed receivers," he told Hannon in reference to Naeem Burroughs, Connor Salmin and Gordon Sellars.
The 48th-ranked wide receiver in the class is a Georgia native, so the expectation is for him to end up with the Bulldogs now that both parties have decided to mutually go in a different direction.
Baker's decision to cancel his visit on May 30 was a bit more surprising.
Also a Georgia native, the 15th-ranked running back in the cycle is currently being courted by some other national programs around the country, but Clemson also doesn't have a player committed at his position yet, which makes this situation all the more interesting.
No reason was relayed by Hannon, so it remains a mystery why the Tigers are no longer being considered by Baker or vice versa.
The good news is Clemson is still lined up for a huge weekend with multiple uncommitted targets scheduled to take their trips.
Commitments could follow, so this will be something to keep an eye entering next week.