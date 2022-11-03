'Two Powerhouse, Blue Blood Programs' Will Do Battle When Clemson-Notre Dame Face Off

No question, Notre Dame has not lived up to its lofty preseason rankings.

However, when his team hosts No. 4 Clemson (8-0, 6-0) on Saturday night, head coach Marcus Freeman is still expecting his Fighting Irish (5-3) to play up to the lofty standards the program has in place.

"I know we’ve got a battle coming, a tall task ahead of us,” Freeman said. “But listen, man, I want our guys to understand, you’re Notre Dame. This is what we do. We play in big games like this. It’s not a David vs Goliath, this is a heavyweight fight and we’ve got a dang good football team. I’ve always said it, man. If we do exactly what we’re supposed to do, we’re a good enough football team to win every game we play

"This is Notre Dame versus Clemson. Two powerhouse...two blue blood programs that are going to go battle Saturday night here at Notre Dame Stadium.”

While Freeman has yet to meet Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, the first-year head coach has tremendous respect for what he's accomplished with the Tigers.

"I have the utmost respect for that guy. I don’t know him, never talked to Dabo Swinney, but have really paid attention from afar," Freeman said. "You only hear great things from his players about the type of leadership. The results speak for itself. He's done great things for that football program and college football, period."

Coming into the season, the Irish had won 26 consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium. This season, though, the Irish are just 2-2 at the storied venue, losing to both Marshall and Stanford on its home field.

Clemson comes in averaging 37.1 PPG, but one of the biggest things to stand out about the Tigers to Freeman, though, is the ability to overcome adversity, which was on full display in the Tigers' comeback win over Syracuse.

"They’re talented. One thing that kind of spoke to me is they never seemed out of it versus Syracuse," Freeman said. "They were down (21-7) and you could look at their sideline, I watch sidelines, and when the quarterback, DJ (Uiagalelei), when he got taken out of the game, to watch that quarterback be the first one cheering the group on and the first one to clap for (Cade Klubnik) that tells you they’ve got a family, They’ve got a team. It's not a bunch of selfish individuals, it’s a team. And that’s what I look for when I watch opponents. I say, okay we’re playing a team that no matter what the score is they’re never out."

However, neutralizing that Clemson defensive front might be the biggest key for the Irish. Since Drew Pyne took over at QB early in the season, the offense has been very run-heavy, and the Tigers are allowing less than 90 rushing yards per game and less than three yards per carry.

“There’s a few schools that have elite defensive lines and this is one of them,” Freeman gauged. “I know Ohio State did, too, but across the board they’re so deep and they’re talented. They’re disruptive, man and it’s not just one guy. So, it’s going to be a big challenge. You know, our offensive line is playing at a high level and getting better, but let’s measure ourselves against the best."

“Across the board, I could name every single one, they’ve got NFL defensive linemen across the board that (are) going to be a huge challenge, but I know our guys. They’re ready. They’re excited. Any competitor, I’ve said this before, wants to measure yourself against the best, so our guys will be excited for this opportunity.”

