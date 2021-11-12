UConn at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

After picking up a big ACC road win last weekend over Louisville, Clemson (6-3, 5-2) now returns home to face UConn (1-8).

While the game itself appears to be a mismatch on paper, it will be Military Appreciation Day in Death Valley, and nobody celebrates the armed forces quite like Clemson does.

5 Things to Watch For

1. Starting Offensive Line: The Tigers have struggled to have any continuity along the offensive line. Injuries have ravaged the group, leading the team to have to start six different offensive line combinations over the first nine games. With Matt Bockhorst out for the season and Will Putnam unlikely to be back this weekend, the Tigers might just end up with the same starting five in consecutive weeks, something that's happened just once all season.

2. DJ Uiagalelei's Boo Boo: The starting quarterback suffered what Dabo Swinney termed a sprained PCL in the win over the Cardinals. While Uiagalelei has already said that he will be good to go this weekend, it will be interesting to see just how long he plays. The sophomore could use the snaps in an effort to keep building his confidence but is the risk worth the reward? Expect to see plenty of Taisun Phommachanh and maybe even Hunter Helms, who could also use some live reps.

3. It's Beaux Time: Freshman wide receiver Beaux Collins had his coming-out party against Louisville, catching six passes for 104 yards, with one touchdown. Collins saw a lot of time in the slot, and it was a role he looked comfortable playing. Nine games in and the Tigers are still trying to work out some kinks in the passing game and this Huskie defense should provide them with some opportunities down the field.

4. Lack of Touchdown Passes: The Tigers have only thrown eight touchdown passes all season long. Last week against Louisville, Uiagalelei threw two. If the quarterbacks can throw more than one in this game it will be the first time all season that Clemson has thrown for multiple touchdown passes in consecutive games. Something that was unthinkable coming into the season.

5. Purple Out: If you've never experienced Military Appreciation Day in Death Valley, you're missing out. The argument can be made that Clemson does this day better than any other school in the country. It is the only time each season that the team goes away from its traditional uniforms, choosing instead to wear all purple. While the game itself will in all likelihood be one-sided, the festivities during the game are worth the price of admission alone.

