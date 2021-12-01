Updated: Reports Link Brent Venables to Oklahoma Opening

According to Parker Thune of OUInsider, the plan, according to two of his sources is to announce the new head coach at the OU basketball game tonight.

While we do not want to speculate regarding who, or what, will be announced, we can confirm that Venables was with Dabo Swinney visiting recruits yesterday and we have learned that the duo plan on visiting Kevin Sabb Thursday–so take that for what it is worth.

I am not saying that Venables will not be the next HC in Norman, but what we KNOW is that he was out recruiting with Dabo Swinney. Also, many of these sources have cooled their comments about it being a "done deal" in the last 12 hours—with Dan Lanning’s name becoming increasingly spoken. I reached out to Venables, but have yet to hear back from him.



As I said, I am not saying that he will not be coaching in Norman in 2022, but as of right now he is still a Tiger. OU has a BOR meeting scheduled.

Original Story:

With Lincoln Riley agreeing to become the new head coach at USC, multiple reports have now surfaced linking Brent Venables' name to the vacancy at Oklahoma.

One of those reports comes from OU Insider's Parker Thune, who links Venables, along with Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, to the job.

Another report from Cam Marino also links Venables to the opening, citing his close relationship with athletic director Joe Castiglione.

Venables does have ties to the Oklahoma program, serving as an assistant for the Sooners under former head coach Bob Stoops from 1999-2011. He was a co-defensive coordinator for his first four seasons before becoming Oklahoma's lone coordinator and associate head coach in 2003. He began his coaching career coaching linebackers at his alma mater Kansas State.

During his time at Clemson, Venables' defenses have routinely been one of the best in the country. Coming into the 2021 season, the Tigers had led the ACC in scoring defense four times in the past five seasons.

In his 25 years as a full-time assistant coach, Venables' teams have 25 winning seasons, have been to 29 bowl games and have won 10-plus games 21 times. He's coached in eight national championship games, helping Clemson to four berths and two titles and also has a 13-2 mark in 15 conference championship games in which he’s coached. That includes a 6-0 record in ACC Championship Games with the Tigers.

