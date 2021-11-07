Ups and Downs: Clemson Outlasts Louisville

From James Skalski to D.J. Uiagalelei to Beaux Collins, Clemson had a lot of heros in a win at Louisville on Saturday night.

Clemson did it again.

The Tigers (6-3, 5-2 ACC) simply found a way to win a tough game, defeating Louisville 30-24 on the road Saturday. The Tigers reached bowl eligibility and kept their slim ACC Atlantic title hopes alive.

Here's a look at what went right and what didn't against the Cardinals:

Ups

D.J. Uiagalelei: The Clemson quarterback gutted out a leg injury and led the Tigers to a go-ahead, 8-yard touchdown with 4:12 left in the game. In a season where not much has gone right for Uiagalelei, he completed 18-of-30 passes for 220 yards and two touchdown passes to go with his rushing score. For a quarterback who's taken a ton of heat this year, he stepped up and showed the leadership and playmaking Dabo Swinney has insisted was in Uiagalelei.

Defensive stand: Brent Venables' group wasn't perfect Saturday night, but the Tigers' stop unit showed up when it had to with Louisville sitting first-and-goal at the Clemson 2-yard line down six points. James Skalski, R.J. Mickens and Nolan Turner all made huge tackles at inside the 5 to keep Louisville out of the end zone to preserve the win in the final minute. This defense has been the most consistent side of the ball, and it wanted the challenge. As much attention as the offense gets for its struggles, the Clemson defense continues to be the saving grace.

Beaux Collins: Clemson's freshman receiver, who went to high school with Uiagalelei, had a career game with 106 receiving yards and became a consistent pass-catcher for the Tigers. Collins continually found open spots in Louisville's zone and gave Uiagalelei a great bail-out option. Collins continues to progress and has a chance to finish strong in his first year.

Downs

Injury bug: Clemson just can't escape the bad luck. The Tigers lost Uiagalelei, RB Will Shipley, RB Kobe Pace and CB Andrew Booth all in the first half. Uiagalelei and Shipley both returned, but it's been a struggle. Pace and Booth injuries are concerning, and Clemson is playing so many guys, like offensive linemen Mason Trotter and Will Putnam, who are banged up.

Defending a mobile quarterback: Venables has had a history of success beating dual-threat signal-callers, and while the Tigers did win, Louisville's Malik Cunningham did a number on the Clemson defense. He finished with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns, giving him 15 rushing scores on the season, to go along with his 170 passing yards. If you're Venables, you're just glad you survived. An ankle injury slowed Cunningham in the second half, but Clemson struggled against a big-time athlete.

Run game: Clemson appeared to turn a corner and find a rushing attack that could be the identity of the offense, but the Tigers had 118 yards and averaged 3.4 yards per run. Shipley had his fewest rushing yards (40) since he left the NC State game with an injury. Phil Mafah was banged up and not very effective, and Pace had just two carries. QB Taisun Phommachanh's 33 rushing yards were second on a team that had 350 yards combined the last two games.

