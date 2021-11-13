Ups and Downs: Tigers Tame Huskies 44-7

It wasn't exactly pretty, but Clemson did what it was supposed to do on Saturday, knocking off overmatched UConn 44-7 on Military Appreciation Day in Death Valley.

Ups

Passing Game: While it was far perfect, the Tigers threw for 347 yards in the win. DJ Uiagalelei accounted for 241 of those yards, playing well into the third quarter, despite having a slight limp during pregame warmups. Taisun Phommachanh came in and had a beautiful back-shoulder throw that went for 33 yards and freshman walk-on Billy Wiles finished off the day by throwing his first career touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to fellow freshman Jake Briningstool.

Defense: You just can't say enough about Brent Venables defense. The front four has been hit hard by the injury bug, yet this group still goes out and produces. The Huskies had just 99 yards of offense and -17 rushing yards. The Tigers also did not allow a third-down conversion, as UConn was 0-14 on the day, and registered six sacks.

Kicking Game: B.T. Potter hit on all three of his field-goal attempts, with two of those coming from 49-yards. The veteran kicker has become the ultimate weapon for the Tigers in 2021. Will Spiers also pinned the Huskies inside the 20 on two of his five punts.

Everybody Plays: For the first time all season, Dabo Swinney was able to empty his bench. After being able to do so fairly often over past seasons, that is something the coaching staff just hasn't been able to do this year.

Downs

Kick Coverage: The Tigers gave up a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the game, then gave up another long return in the fourth quarter. With Wake Forest coming to town next weekend those are the kinds of things this just can't afford to do.

Injuries: The injuries continue to mount for the Tigers. Justyn Ross, James Skalski and Xavier Thomas all left injured. With one of the biggest games of the season coming up next week, there are legitimate concerns regarding who might be available.

Sloppiness: While the Tigers won this game easily, there was still a lot of sloppy play. Missed blocks, dropped passes, off-target passes and turnovers, this team will have a lot to clean up before next weekend.

