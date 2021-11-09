Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Urban Meyer Addresses Trevor Lawrence’s Availability Against Colts

    Urban Meyer believes that his rookie quarterback will be able to go against the Indianapolis Colts.
    Trevor Lawrence is coming off of his second NFL win, a game where he was injured and missed a few plays. At first it looked serious and Lawrence was unable to put any weight on the leg.

    Following the 9-6 win over the Buffalo Bills, Urban Meyer said he believes that his rookie quarterback will be able to go this week.

    “He should be a go this week,” Meyer said. “I expect him to go. I think we'll be smart with him. But I think he'll be full speed sooner than we think”.

    In the game against the Bills, Lawrence suffered a low ankle sprain. The former Clemson quarterback was able to return to play on the same drive, so he did not miss much time.

    Sunday was not Lawrence’s best game as he went 15-for-26 and had just 118 yards. Most importantly Lawrence did not turn the ball over at all.

    "I don't want to say we put the clamps on a little bit, but we played smart, complementary football. We had the ball in the red zone twice. If we score those two touchdowns, we're not talking about any struggles offensively at all, especially against that defense,” Meyer said.

    The Jaguars’ head coach is happy with the way his rookie quarterback is coming along.

    "I think Trevor's growing up as a quarterback and becoming very productive”. 

    Lawrence will continue to have ups and downs during his rookie season, as most rookies do. Picking up the win Sunday against the Bills through injury was definitely a bright spot.

    According to FanDuel, Lawrence's odds of winning the NFL ROY sit at +4000.

