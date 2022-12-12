Skip to main content
Vols WR Tillman Opts Out of Orange Bowl vs. Clemson

© Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Vols WR Tillman Opts Out of Orange Bowl vs. Clemson

Clemson won't have to prepare for one of Tennessee's top offensive weapons, although the playmaker has missed much of the 2022 season with an ankle injury.
Clemson won’t have to worry about one big-time playmaker in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl. 

Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman, one of the Vols’ best offensive weapons, announced Monday that he’s opting out of the bowl game. 

Tillman is turning pro and is looking to get healthy heading into the NFL draft. 

The fifth-year receiver was limited to just six games this season because of an ankle injury he suffered on Sept. 17 against Akron. Tillman played in three of the final five games of the regular season but didn't participate in the finale against Vanderbilt. 

He had 37 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Last year, Tillman put up 1,081 yards and 12 TDs on 64 catches. 

Tennessee still has the Biletnikoff Award winner in Jalin Hyatt available at this time as the nation's best receiver hasn't made his decision public to either return for another year with the Vols or head off to the NFL. 

