WATCH: Clemson Caps Off Long Drive with First Touchdown Against Louisville
The Clemson Tigers are looking for a strong start on Saturday against the Louisville Cardinals after coming off the bye week.
Clemson returns to Memorial Stadium for an ACC matchup, hoping to strengthen its resume for the College Football Playoffs. According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, the Tigers have a 42 percent chance to make the playoffs if they defeat Louisville. It moves to nine percent with a loss.
The team battled back and forth with the Cardinals in the first quarter as neither team could get on the scoreboard. That changed as the second quarter began.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik led the Tigers on an 11-play 75-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown reception by Antonio Williams.
The catch by Williams was the sixth receiving touchdown on the season for the sophomore wide out.
Cade Klubnik, who has turned around the narrative of his Clemson career this season, entered the season with the fifth-best quarterback rating (87.5) in the nation. So far tonight against Louisville, he is 9 for 12 with 56 yards passing and a touchdown. A slow start, but it’s been enough to take the early lead.
The Clemson defense has held the Cardinals 1 for 3 on third down conversions as they look to slow down the tough passing attack of senior quarterback Tyler Shough.
A win on Saturday would improve the Tigers' record to 7-1 on the season and 6-0 in conference play.
The game is available on ESPN.