WATCH: Clemson Gains Early Lead with Defensive Interception
Defensive Tackle Payton Page lifts his team to an early lead against The Citadel with an interception on CLEM 38. Page is in his senior season for Clemson, and the team is looking to secure their playoff spot in the ACC Championship game.
Clemson had a stroke of luck at the start of the game when a missed pass to TE Saul Diaz turned into a missed field goal for The Citadel. This loss of momentum allowed Clemson to sneak in a touchdown after a possession that lasted a little over a minute.
The next possession for the Bulldogs wasn't any better.
In the midst of a seemingly successful run for the Bulldogs, Page secured the interception that would bury his opponents in an early 14-0 lead. The Bulldogs were attempting to convert on 3rd & 13 when Page extended to secure the ball. Pressure on the opposing quarterback was brought on by freshman No. 47 Sammy Brown.
Johnathan Bennett, the Bulldogs' starting quarterback, threw the interception to allow Page to return for 57 yards. Clemson Kicker Nolan Hauser then secured the extra point for the Tigers; further burying the Bulldogs 14-0.
Page's pick-six set a record for all of Clemson, making this their 15th consecutive season with multiple defensive touchdowns.
The matchup at Memorial Stadium today also serves as the school's Military Appreciation Day, honoring all service men and women throughout the country. Clemson is wearing their historic purple jerseys, representing the Purple Heart medal; a medal earned by sustaining injury during active military duty.
The game is being covered by CW Sports TV, live from South Carolina.