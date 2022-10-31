Skip to main content

Watch: Clemson OC Brandon Streeter Previews Notre Dame

  Author:
  Publish date:

USATSI_19281681_168387971_lowres

5 Clemson Storylines for Road Trip to Notre Dame

An extra week to get better, the first normal trip to a historic venue and stopping the Irish run game all highlight Clemson's huge road game at Notre Dame.

IMG_9827

Odds and Ends: Clemson Opens as Favorite at Notre Dame

No. 5 Clemson, fresh off an open date, is favored in one of the Tigers' biggest road games of the season against the Fighting Irish.

Ruke Orhorhoro

'Battle-Tested' Clemson Team Looking to Put It All Together Against Notre Dame

With extra time to prepare and its entire DL fully ready to go for the second time all season, the No. 5 Clemson Tigers are looking to put four quarters of football together against Notre Dame.

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

