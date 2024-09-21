Watch: Clemson QB Klubnik Runs for Long Touchdown on First Drive vs. NC State
The Clemson Tigers are taking on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in what is the opening game to conference play for both teams. The Tigers had a bye last week while NC State is coming off a comeback win against Louisiana Tech in which starting quarterback Grayson McCall was lost to injury.
On the first drive of the game for the Tigers, Cade Klubnik exploded for a long rushing touchdown in which he took the open lane and went 55 yards virtually untouched to put Clemson on the scoreboard less than a minute and a half into the game:
Two weeks ago against Appalachian State, Klubnik accounted for a ridiculous seven total touchdowns in the first half, five through the air and two on the ground. Through one drive on Saturday afternoon, he is 2 for 2 with 10 yards through the air on top of the 55-yard scmper to the end zone.
For NC State, 2ith McCall out, the Wolfpack turn to true freshman CJ Bailey, who is making his first career start after coming in following the injury last week and helping to engineer the victory.
Most pundits predicted the Tigers to win with relative ease as they have not lost to NC State at home since 2002. A Klubnik long rushing score less than two minutes into the game could potentially be the start of a non-competive game at Memorial this afternoon.