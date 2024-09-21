Watch: Clemson Scores 10th Straight Touchdown with Klubnik on Field via Dime
The Clemson Tigers are taking on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in what is the opening game to conference play for both teams. The Tigers had a bye last week while NC State is coming off a comeback win against Louisiana Tech in which starting quarterback Grayson McCall was lost to injury.
After a long rushing touchdown on the first drive for Cade Klubnik, he led the Tigers right down the field in less than two minutes once again on the second, this time finishing things off with a roll out dime to Antonio Williams for a 31-yard score:
It is the 10th straight drive for the Tigers' offense with Klubnik on the field that has ended in a touchdown following the offensive explosion against Appalachian State in the first half two weeks ago.
To start the game through two drives on Saturday, Klubnik already has two total touchdowns still in the first quarter and the Tigers are off to the races against NC State to open up conference play.
Clemson is looking to make a statement that the conference still runs through Memorial Stadium, and a beatdown of North Carolina State would go a long way towards putting everyone on notice.