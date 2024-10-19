WATCH: Clemson Tigers Bounce Back After Turnover Against Virginia Cavaliers
The Clemson Tigers are keeping it close this Saturday as they look to stay ranked among the top ten in the country.
After falling behind 10-3 early in the second quarter to the Virginia Cavaliers, the Tigers offense finally stepped up to the plate to keep the game close.
The first score from Virginia came a few plays after Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik threw an interception deep in their own territory. It was only his third interception of the season.
The turnover seemed to wake up the Tigers' offense, as they looked like a different unit on their next drive. Klubnik started the possession with three straight completions, including a 15-yard pass to Antonio Williams.
After attempting a long pass into the endzone to T.J. Moore, the pass fell incomplete only after a pass interference penalty. Klubnik immediately went back to the well with a 22 yard sideline pass to running back Phil Mafah.
The drive ended with a pitch out to Mafah for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to even the score.
The score was the fifth rushing touchdown of the season for the senior running back. After that drive, he now has 52 yards off 11 carries on the day.
If the Tigers want to stay in this contest, they must clean up their penalties. Already in the first half, they have five penalties for 42 yards.
Clemson is looking to move to 6-1 on the season and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win today at Memorial Stadium.