Watch: Clemson Tigers Extend Lead With Klubnik Passing Touchdown Before Half
The 17th-ranked Clemson Tigers have not played their best football in the first half of their game against the Stanford Cardinal, but they still find themselves up 17-7 heading into halftime.
Before Stanford scored their first touchdown of the night, however, Clemson pushed their lead to 17-0, thanks to a passing touchdown from junior quarterback Cade Klubnik to senior tight end Jake Briningstool.
It was a red zone trip set up by a 26-yard run from running back Phil Mafah, who was tackled at Stanford's five-yard line.
After a two-yard Mafah run on first down, Klubnik would drop back to pass, having plenty of time to find an open Briningstool in the flat to his right who was able to make his way into the endzone for an easy six.
The Tigers' defense has allowed the Cardinal to drive down the field with ease but has forced two turnovers in the red zone that has this game looking more lopsided than it is.
The passing touchdown is Klubnik's second score of the day, with the first coming on Clemson's first drive that saw the junior break a 34-yard run for a touchdown.
Now at halftime, the Tigers will receive the ball first and look to put another touchdown on the board to swing momentum back in their favor after allowing Stanford to score on their final drive of the half.
It is gearing up to be an excellent game down the stretch, and Klubnik has been a big part of Clemson's success so far.