Watch: Clemson Tigers Quarterback Rocked On Second Touchdown Pass of Game
The Clemson Tigers are running away with this one against the Stanford Cardinal, heading into the fourth quarter up 27-7.
Since 2011, Clemson has gone 137-4 when leading after the third quarter, and they would be hard-pressed to give away the lead they have tonight.
Their latest score may have come with a price, however, as on his second passing touchdown of the game, junior quarterback Cade Klubnick took a hard hit from the Stanford defense.
He completed the pass to receiver Cole Turner, but it will be interesting to see if the hit that he took will have any lingering effects.
First down saw Klubnik drop back to pass, but fire one incomplete, intended for T.J. Moore, setting up a second and ten.
On the second and ten play, Klubnik would drop back again, firing downfield to Turner, who would go up and get it, and find his way into the endzone to put Clemson up 26-7.
The extra point attempt would be good, giving the Tigers a 27-7 lead.
In his last three games including tonight, Cade has scored 14 touchdowns, 10 through the air and four on the ground, which includes two in the air tonight and one on the ground.
Clemson figured things out at half and has been playing much better on both sides of the ball since returning to the field.
Klubnik has been a big part of that, while he has not been perfect, he has been able to successfully make chunk plays when it mattered most.