Watch: Clemson Tigers Quarterback Scrambles 34 Yards for First Score of Game
The Clemson Tigers enter play Saturday ranked No. 17 in the nation.
Hosting the Stanford Cardinal in their second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the year, it is an emotional week after Hurricane Helene barreled through town just two days ago.
Clemson started the game on defense, quickly forcing a turnover on downs after an unsuccessful fourth down conversion attempt from Stanford.
On the first offensive play for the Tigers, Cade Klubnik took a shot at the endzone, but it fell short for an incompletion as the fans were calling for a pass interference.
Just two plays later, on third and 10 from the Cardinal's 34-yard line, quarterback Klubnik dropped back to pass. He rolled out of the pocket to his right to buy time, before taking off and scrambling forward for a first down and more.
Directing traffic all the way, Klubnik would score on a 34-yard run, putting Clemson up 6-0 with 12:19 left in the first quarter.
This play came just after the commentary team on ESPN was discussing Klubnik's speed, stating that the junior reached 21 MPH at his fastest sprint this season.
It was Klubnik's fourth rushing touchdown of the year and the 10th of his career.
Klubnik has been one of the better performing quarterbacks in the NCAA this season, and he showed his versatility once again with his 34-yard rushing touchdown.
The game is setting up nicely for the Tigers, and with Klubnik working his magic already, they could be out to a big lead by half time.