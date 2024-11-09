WATCH: Clemson Tigers Take Lead After Successful Passing Attack Against Virginia Tech
The Clemson Tigers are looking to rebound after last week’s tough conference loss to the Louisville Cardinals, with the team barely making the first College Football Playoff Rankings, a win on Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies could get them back into consideration for a spot in the new 12-team tournament.
The scoring got started in the second quarter as the Tigers attempted to kick a field goal to break the tie. Virginia Tech blocked the attempt and returned it back 78 yards for a touchdown. Clemson has now allowed six blocked kicks this season, the worst among all 134 FBS teams.
After falling behind early, the Tigers bounced back with two passing touchdowns from Cade Klubnik to regain the lead and bring the momentum back to Clemson as they look to salvage their season.
The Tigers took the lead late in the third quarter after the offense capped off a quick 92-second drive when Klubnick found T.J. Moore for a 41-yard strike for a touchdown.
Klubnik now has 152 yards passing on 11 completions and two touchdown passes so far in the contest following the second score for the Tigers. He does have one interception.
Tigers running back Phil Mafah is close to eclipsing 100 yards on the ground, as he has 94 yards on 17 carries.
The game has ACC title game implications after the loss earlier in the day by the Miami Hurricanes. The Tigers are looking to move to 7-2 and 6-1 in the ACC with a victory.
The game is available on ESPN.