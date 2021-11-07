Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    WATCH: Hunter Renfrow Steps Up With Henry Ruggs Gone, Scores Early Touchdown

    Hunter Renfrow scores an early touchdown as he plays his first game without Henry Ruggs III on the roster.
    Earlier in the week we noted that Hunter Renfrow could make the most of more opportunity given to him with the release of Henry Ruggs III. Renfrow wasted no time making his presence felt.

    With Ruggs now off the team it is time for the Raiders’ second leading receiver to step up. Renfrow thrives in short routes and that’s exactly what he did on this touchdown reception. Derek Carr was able to connect with Renfrow on the 2-yard score.

    Renfrow used strong hands to hold onto the ball all the way through. This touchdown reception is the third for Renfrow on the season and he now has more touché on receptions than drops (2).

    This could be just the beginning of the work day for Renfrow, perhaps he adds some more spark against the New York Giants. Renfrow’s first quarter touchdown was the first score of the day for Las Vegas. 

    The Raiders currently hold the third best odds of winning their division according to FanDuel at +250

