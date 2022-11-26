Watch: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. With a Pick 6 to give Clemson a 7-0 Lead
Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. gives Clemson a 7-0 on a pick 6 of Spencer Rattler
Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!
Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Clemson Injury Update: Tigers are at Depth-Chart Full Strength
Other than those who have previously been reported out for the season, the eighth-ranked Tigers come into the game in good shape from an injury standpoint.
Former Tiger Clelin Ferrell Recalls His First Run-In with South Carolina Fans
The world of college football rivalries has seen family members fight, best friends no longer talk to each other and their respective schools lose recruits.
Clemson’s Barrett Carter: ‘We want (Gamecocks) to be on their A-game’
This is not the first time the Gamecocks got a big win prior to playing the Tigers. Last year, they took down Auburn the week before and also had a recent rout of Florida before the Tigers shut them out 30-0 in Columbia.
Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson
More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/