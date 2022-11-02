Skip to main content
Wednesday Notebook: Clemson Faces Confident Notre Dame

Ken Ruinard USA Today Network

Dabo Swinney met with the media one final time ahead of this week's showdown between No. 4 Clemson and Notre Dame.

Clemson and Notre Dame are set to do battle for the fifth time in eight seasons as the fourth-ranked Tigers will travel to South Bend this weekend for a matchup with the Fighting Irish.

Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media one final time ahead of the game, noting how special of a venue the Tigers are set to play in, and that the team will make a quick stop by Notre Dame Stadium on Friday.

"We'll swing by the stadium because it is one of those places," Swinney said. "We did that when we went to Atlanta to open up the season. We did that one other game this year, but we'll do that occasionally when it's a place that we don't go to very often or haven't been to. We have a lot of guys that haven't been there, so we'll swing by there just for just 15 minutes, then head on to the hotel."

Swinney attributed Notre Dame's slow start, which included home losses to Marshall and Stanford, to "not playing very clean football," along with some injuries, but that's changed.

"I'll tell you what, man they settled in, they really have. Again, they've won five out of six," Swinney said. "They had some guys get hurt and they've kind of found themselves, found their identity, who are hanging their hat on and you can tell that they're a much more confident team than they were in those two games in particular."

— On Adam Randall, Swinney said he believed freshman WR Adam Randall was poised to become a playmaker for the Tigers down the stretch. Said it's just a matter of time.

"Obviously, the last few games we really ran the ball a lot, different style of play. But he is practicing well and really in a good spot right now."

— On Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer, Swinney knows he is a focal point of the Irish offense.

"You got to know where he's at, at all times. He's a special player. Definitely have to handle him a little differently than maybe may another team where the tight end is just not as involved. Everything is going to go through the running backs and him."

— Swinney said the Tigers have won 14 straight with DJ Uiagalelei as the starting QB. He doesn't believe one bad game against Syracuse will affect his confidence.

"He's got to get back on track. Again, my expectation is that he plays his best game. Not that he plays well, but that he plays his best game. That's the expectation. That's his expectation."

— Swinney said freshman WR Antonio Williams has done a really good job in the return game, helping provide the special teams with a spark.

"He's done a good job earning our trust as far as handling the ball, first of all. That's where it starts. I don't care how skilled you are with the ball, it starts with possessing the ball and that's the number one thing. So he's worked hard. He's taking advantage of his opportunity."

