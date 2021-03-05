What is Tony Elliott Looking for in a Head Coaching Opportunity?

Tony Elliott discussed how his alignment with a school and his family impacts his decision to either take a head coaching role or remain at Clemson.

Tony Elliott's time at Clemson might be limited.

Last summer Elliott was a candidate for the head coaching position at Tennessee, and he likely has more opportunities coming. On Wednesday, Elliott talked about last summer and what it would require for him to leave Clemson.

"it was something that I really had to sit down and think about and consider and pray about and talk to people and try to find the right confirmation," Elliott said about the opportunity at Tennesee, "at the end of the day, you know, when I put everything on the table, you know, it just wasn't the right time."

Despite Elliott considering other opportunities away from Clemson, his relationship with the team remains strong.

"I'm just so happy to be here, you know, you guys know I love it here," he said about Clemson. "It's a special place."

Elliott remains open to becoming a head coach at another school, but he is waiting on an opportunity that has what he wants.

"Bottom line, an opportunity to win, win the right way and have the full support that every above everybody that touches that touches that program," Elliott said when asked what he is looking for in future head coaching positions.

Elliott's Family will also play a role in his future decisions.

“We're going to try and create the best quality of life for our sons that we possibly can," Elliott said. "For me, it's more about everything else than it is actually the football pieces."

Despite the questions surrounding Elliott's future, he is trying to keep everything in perspective.

"I know for a fact that the Lord called me into coaching," Elliott said. "I want to make sure that I keep the right perspective and make sure that my career is not defined by the title that I possess."