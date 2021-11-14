What We Learned From Clemson's Win Over UConn with Wake Forest Looming

Clemson's 44-7 victory over UConn didn't tell us much about this Tigers team that we didn't already know, but it uncovered things to watch out for against Wake Forest.

There isn't much to truly gleam from Clemson's 44-7 victory over a lowly UConn team that fell to 1-9 on the season.

The Tigers, who after ten games stand 7-3, are what we thought they were before and after Saturday's Military Appreciation Game at Memorial Stadium. So this weekly summation of Clemson's latest game will be geared a little more forward-thinking than analyzing the past.

After all, the Tigers host one of the biggest ACC games of the year this week when Wake Forest brings its unblemished conference record to Death Valley looking to dethrone the king and take its rightful seat.

Here's what we learned from Saturday's results and what needs to happen for Clemson to spoil Wake's run and keep their ACC title streak alive:

Atlantic Division scenario

The Demon Deacons won a thrilling home game against NC State on Saturday 45-42 to hand the Wolfpack its second ACC loss and put Wake in the driver's seat. The Tigers, however, are still not eliminated from Atlantic Division contention. Here's how Clemson can get to Charlotte for the Dec. 4 showdown.

Beat Wake Forest at home.

Wake Forest lose to Boston College on Nov. 27.

NC State lose one of its last two games to Syracuse or UNC

The Wolfpack still factor into this because if all three teams finish with a 6-2 record, the tiebreaker would go to NC State based on division record, according to the ACC's rules.

So one game is in the Tigers' control. The others are left up to fate, but there is still a glimmer of hope that despite all of the injuries, disappointments and three losses, this Clemson team could get a shot at a seventh ACC title.

Quarterback's knee

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn't think DJ Uiagalelei's sprained knee was the cause of his inaccurate passing against UConn, but it's easy to argue the other way. The sophomore quarterback looked even less mobile than ever. He didn't want to leave the pocket and it looked like his mechanics got a little wonky from not being able to really push off on that knee.

"He's not Lamar Jackson, but he can do what he needs to do," Swinney said. "We wouldn’t have put him out there if he couldn’t do what he needs to do.”

It could've been Uiagalelei getting used to the brace, but his 48-percent completion rate was his third-lowest of the season. He finished with 241 yards, a touchdown and a pick. That's not a stat line that will beat Wake Forest, and if he doesn't look better physically, it's hard to think he'll play well enough to do that. It should also be noted that the Tigers lost backup Taisun Phommachanh in this game, and his status for this week is unknown.

Sloppy play

Clemson will need to be at its best, or relatively close to it, against the Deacs. The Tigers were far from that against the Huskies. While poor execution, missed assignments and penalties are nothing new at this point in the season, giving up a kick-return touchdown to UConn of all teams is preposterous with all the athletes Clemson has at its disposal.

Even worse, it puts something on film that Wake, which has way better talent and schemes than UConn, can look to exploit. The Deacs turned the ball over a lot against NC State, so maybe the Tigers can create a few takeaways, but if they continue to give up the ball (two turnovers against UConn), Wake has the offense to make them pay greatly.

Healthy or nah?

Well, Swinney sure is going for it this week. That was evident, and wise, with the decision to rest running backs Kobe Pace and Will Shipley. There was likely a plan to sit Uiagalelei a lot more than they did, but when Phommachanh went out, so did that idea. Clemson didn't need some of those players to vanquish the Huskies, and Swinney is banking that they'll return with relatively good health for Wake.

If they do, Clemson has a chance at winning the game, but the full injury report, which will become clearer later Sunday, will tell the tale. Xavier Thomas, Sage Ennis, Tre Williams and more left Saturday's game. Andrew Booth and Will Putnam, two starters, didn't even suit up. Maybe the biggest issue will be the status of Justyn Ross, who left with a foot injury. Clemson can't take hits at receiver right now. That could give Wake a big advantage.

