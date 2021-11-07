What We Learned in Clemson's Road Win Over Louisville

Clemson held off Louisville to show it's still in the ACC hunt, has a budding star and receiver and is getting better on offense.

At times, Saturday's game at Louisville had a similar feel as the loss at Pittsburgh for Clemson.

This time, though, the Tigers overcame a 10-point deficit, something that a month ago felt like a 30-point pit. There are positive signs about this year's team, even though they aren't bright enough for some folks.

Still, it says a lot about Clemson's players that they didn't roll over in the third quarter and found a way to outscore Louisville 13-0 in the final 10 minutes to hold on for a 30-24 victory.

The Tigers reached bowl eligibility and remained in the hunt for an ACC title heading into a week where that picture will become clearer.

Here's what else was learned from a tough road win:

Incremental improvement

Clemson isn't suddenly going to go back to scoring 40 points per game, but Saturday was a step in showing that the offense can be and is getting better. How large of. step depends on your perspective. Yes, the mistakes are still there, but quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made some really good throws. There were still some questionable ones mixed in, but his comfort level and confidence are as high as they've been all season. He's clearly QB1 as the team struggled more when he left the game with an injury.

The Tigers have a run game that didn't do much at Louisville, which decided to take it away and force Clemson to throw, but is still a part of the game they can rely on. And the offense produced five plays that went for 20 yards or more. It also had a positive offensive EPA of 3.96, its best of the season. Progress is progress, even if it's relative.

Budding star

Beaux Collins had a breakout performance Saturday, catching six passes for 104 yards and scoring on a 46-yard touchdown bomb from Uiagalelei. The two high school teammates are finally showing that chemistry off, and Collins might be the answer at slot receiver. That frees up Justyn Ross to stay outside.

More importantly, he gives Clemson hope that the true freshman is the next star of the receiving corps. His big game was reminiscent of Tee Higgins in 2017 when he went off against The Citadel. It was a sign of things to come for the former big-time Clemson playmaker. Collins flashed that kind of potential Saturday.

Offensive line issues

Even though the offense was better, it continues to have a low ceiling because of the offensive line. There were still too many missed blocks and assignments. The reasons are myriad and understandable. There isn't much depth right now, and the loss of Matt Bockhorst is still being felt.

While it feels like the run game can be better and the passing game is starting to find something to build on, Saturday showed that it's just not going to happen for the O-line this season. The coaches are having to just make due each week with the bodies they have, but at the end of the season, there will be some major changes to this unit. Next year, they'll be healthier and ready to start from scratch.

Don't count Tigers out yet

Extending that ACC championship streak to seven games looked all but lost two weeks ago at Pitt, but maybe that was a tad premature burial. Clemson has bounced back with two critical wins over Florida State and Louisville. Far from perfect, the Tigers have put themselves in a position to at least have a shot at the Atlantic Division.

Wake Forest lost to UNC in a non-conference game Saturday, ending the Demon Deacons' unbeaten streak, but they're still undefeated in the ACC. They also showed some vulnerability. As good as QB Sam Hartman and company have been on offense, UNC was able to keep them out of the end zone when it had to in the fourth quarter. The Wake defense is struggling. Clemson's offense is improving. That'll be a great matchup in two weeks. Wake gets NC State this Saturday, and there could be a ton of tiebreakers to figure out, but Clemson can figure into it all with one more big win.

Even after their loss to UNC, Wake Forest still holds the best chance of an ACC team winning the national title at +20000 according to FanDuel.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!