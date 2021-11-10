Who Can the Tigers Turn to at Wide Receiver

Sunday night head coach Dabo Swinney announced that starting wide receiver Joseph Ngata would miss at least a couple of weeks after suffering a foot injury in the Tigers' win over the Louisville Cardinals.

"Injury-wise, most everybody has a good chance of being back this week. The biggest injury for us is Joe Ngata," Swinney said. "He will probably be out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury. He's one, for sure, who will be out. We have a couple of other guys who we are hopeful on."

According to Swinney, the hope is to get Ngata back for the Tigers' annual rivalry game against the South Carolina Gamecocks the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Ngata entered 2021 credited with 24 receptions for 323 yards and three receiving touchdowns in 426 snaps over 22 games (three starts), and so far this season he has amassed 438 yards on 23 receptions, including one touchdown.

If there has been a knock on Ngata, it has been his ability to remain healthy.

“You know he had a great freshman year," Swinney said before the season. "But last year he really was just very spotty and not available. He tried to play several times, even though he was not anywhere near 100% and still did some things. His only limit is just catching some breaks from a health standpoint, he’s had a good spring for us. Now, we need him to go grind this summer, lead, and challenge all those guys coming in. He, Ross, and Ladson have got to lead the way for this group.”

"Then just being available. That’s really it. He’s gonna make a million plays if he’s healthy. That’s really the only thing that’s held him back," Swinney added.

So, with Ngata out the question becomes who will step up in his absence, as he had proven to be the Tigers' greatest downfield weapon this season.

"E.J. Williams is a top three receiver on this team. He had a good family situation, so he didn't practice until Thursday of last week. That's why Beaux Collins got the start. Man, E.J. is in a good spot now. He's feeling great," Swinney said. "He'll get back in that starting lineup. He's a great player and as tough as they come. E.J. and Beaux will play a lot. Really proud of Beaux. He had a really good game. E.J., Beaux and Justyn Ross will start. I'm also proud of Dacari Collins. He played fast and he's made a lot of progress. He's done a nice job. He's playing physical and will compete. I'm encouraged with what he is doing. That's where we are."

