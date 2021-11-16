With Justin Fuente Out at Virginia Tech, Clemson OC Tony Elliott Among Early Candidates

Clemson's offensive coordinator has already been mentioned by a national site as a potential candidate for the new Virginia Tech head coaching position.

Virginia Tech sent shockwaves through the ACC at 7:45 a.m. on a Tuesday when it announced the firing of head coach Justin Fuente, who decided not to stick it out for the rest of the season.

Aside from the timing, it's not really a shocker that the Hokies decided to move on from a guy who went 43-31 overall and 28-20 in the ACC since arriving in Blacksburg in 2017. For various reasons, this just didn't work out. The culture wasn't great. The NCAA transfer portal caused too many headaches for Fuente and his staff, and at the end of the day, the VT brass didn't feel like the program was moving in an upward direction.

And it wasn't. They have greater expectations there, which is why he was let go a month before his buyout drops from $10 million to $7.5 million.

Now with Fuente settling for an $8.75 million buyout, the conversation turns to who is next at VT. You can pencil in one of Clemson's coordinators into the early list of candidates.

Tony Elliott, who has led an offense that's helped win two national championships in since 2016, has already been mentioned for the job by The Sporting News. While this season has been a disappointment for the Tigers, ranking 106th nationally in total offense, Elliott has been a strong candidate at other Power 5 teams in past years, including Arkansas and Tennessee.

He turned down the Vols this past offseason, but the school right across the state line in Blacksburg could have interest, and it wouldn't be a shock if it were mutual. After all, Elliott and the Tigers aren't making the College Football Playoff this year, so there will be time to interview that the Clemson OC didn't have in past years.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Tigers' other coordinator, Brent Venables, enter the conversation with some pundits, but the defensive leader has yet to publicly show any real interest in moving on from his extremely well-paid position with Clemson, especially with two of his children on the roster.



VT athletic director Whit Babcock said during a Tuesday press conference that he won't rule out hiring a coordinator, but it's "hard to cut your teeth at a Power 5 job."

Other candidates, who already have head coaching experience, for the latest opening in the ACC Coastal include Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell, Louisiana's Billy Napier, Liberty's Hugh Freeze and UAB's Bill Clark.

