Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit 'Can't Wait To See Clemson' This Spring
The recruiting calendar is starting to fill up with spring and summer visits getting scheduled, and it seems like Clemson is going to have a busy cycle this time around in the 2026 class.
With just five commits on board at the moment, Dabo Swinney and his staff have to start picking up their activity to secure one of the top classes in the ACC.
Like other programs around the country, the Tigers are putting together their visit schedules with some of the top prospects in the cycle, hoping that the early trips to campus can secure them official ones later in the summer.
For offensive lineman Zaden Krempin, he's just as excited about seeing the campus as the team is to host him.
"I don't know a lot about Clemson, but I do know that Coach Dabo is different in a very good way," he said per TigerNet. "He wins a lot of games and seems like he loves all his players both past and present. I can't wait to see Clemson as a whole."
The feeling is mutual.
Offensive line coach Matt Luke has done a tremendous job establishing a relationship with Krempin, the four-star recruit from Texas who has other notable schools going after him.
Clemson will host him during the upcoming weekend, a huge point in this recruitment that will help them stay in the race or be cast aside when making his decision regarding official visits if they decide they want to further pursue him.
Right now, everything is going well.
"One thing that stands out to me is that they've only offered 50-60 guys, with eight to nine being offensive lineman. I like that. From what I hear, you can only get offered from Coach Dabo himself. I believe they'll offer me, but regardless I'm interested in Clemson," Krempin said.
This will be something to keep an eye on after the upcoming weekend.