Clemson Basketball Signs Brad Brownell to Multi-Year Contract Extension
While this point in the calendar makes Clemson fans excited about the upcoming football season, the Tigers also have a ton of momentum surrounding their basketball program after their magical run to the Elite Eight in last year's NCAA Tournament.
Their head coach Brad Brownell has been a major catalyst in the basketball team turning into real contenders in the ACC, despite all the attention that legacy programs like Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia and others constantly receive.
Clemson hired Brownell back in 2010 after luring him away from Wright State. During his four seasons there, he compiled a 84-45 record, won a Horizon League Coach of the Year award, and made one NCAA Tournament appearance.
The proven winner was brought in to get the Tigers back on track, and he's done just that during his tenure.
Brownell has become the all-time winningest coach in program history with 265 victories. He's also the best Clemson coach in terms of winning percentage against ACC opponents and his 128 regular season wins over conference foes are the most-ever in program history.
Now, coming off their magical tournament run, the athletic department decided to extend his contract through the 2028-29 season.
As Jon Blau of The Post and Courier reports, it's a sizable deal that will pay him roughly $4 million per year until the final season he is under contract.
Four years is an eternity in college athletics right now, so this is definitely a show of faith by Clemson considering there were some fans out there who were questioning if he was still the right man for the job before the Tigers made a run.
With four NCAA Tournament appearances in his 14 seasons at the helm, he's turned this program into one that can't be overlooked during ACC conference play.