Hunter, Wiggins Carry Clemson Through Bounce Back Victory After Louisville Loss
The Clemson Tigers (13-4, 5-1) rebounded from their first ACC loss of the season earlier in the week with a commanding performance, completely dominating the Florida State Seminoles (11-5, 2-3) at Littlejohn Coliseum.
The game, although close at times, ended with a 20-point margin favoring the Tigers for a 77-57 victory.
Three stars shone brightest for the Tigers, drawing a lively crowd from Clemson and ultimately driving the Seminoles from the arena. Chase Hunter, Jaeden Zackery, and Chauncey Wiggins were high scorers for the Tigers, and they commanded some game-changing plays against Florida State.
Hunter is the team's sixth-year veteran and keeps the Clemson spirit alive throughout the team. His 25-point game against the Seminoles carried his team through both halves of this ACC matchup. Saturday's game also marked a milestone in Hunter's career with Clemson, making this game his 150th game with the program. He holds the school record for most games played.
Hunter's dedication and loyalty to the program was pointed out to be a key piece in keeping culture and continuity in the world of college transfers.
Zackery was Hunter's accomplice in this ACC takedown, showing no mercy to Florida State on the scoring front. Zackery put up 15 points total, nine of which came from three-point shots well beyond the arc.
Three-point shooting was another highlight for the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, as the team shattered another team record of most three-point shots made in a single game. The matchup against Florida State produced 13 made three-pointers, a season-high count in one game.
The final heavy-hitter for Clemson that brought the perfect amount of effort and energy to the court was Wiggins. He scored 12 points, made four defensive rebounds and four offensive rebounds, and recorded one steal. He displayed magnificent athleticism in his full-court transitioning, placing him above the other big guys on the court.
Clemson's largest lead of the night was by 23 points, and their final field goal percentage on the afternoon was 48.3.
The Tigers will look to extend their dominance in the ACC against Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Clemson will be on the road for four of the next five games and should be looking to use the momentum from this most recent home win on the road.
They will return home for a three-game home streak to battle against major players in the ACC, especially from Duke.