After Suffering First Loss, Clemson Looks to Bounce Back Against West Virginia

Coming off their first loss of the season, Clemson (4-1) looks to bounce back against West Virginia (3-1) on Sunday in the consolation bracket at the Shriners Children's Classic in Charleston.

After leading by as many as 16 in the first half in the three-point loss to St Bonaventure on Friday, head coach Brad Brownell is looking for a little more consistency from his team when it comes to hitting shots, particularly in the second half.

"We had some shots in the second half we needed to make and we didn't make very many," Brownell said. "This (was) certainly a disappointing loss because I thought we played really hard and really well for 25 to 30 minutes of the game but got beat by a team that executed better than we did down the stretch."

How to Watch: 5 pm ESPN2 (Rich Hollenberg; PxP and Debbie Antonelli; Analyst)

How to Listen: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson/Tim Bourret)

Series History: Clemson Trails 1-4 (0-2 in Neutral Sites)

Player to Watch: Al-Amir Dawes didn't have one of his better shooting performances against the Bonnies, going just 2-11 from the field and just 2-7 from beyond the arc.

"Al's one of those guys, I give him some leash," Brownell said. "But he's a guy that makes a lot of shots for us. He's made some, or most, throughout his career. He's probably a career 40% three-point shooter, so he's going to have a few that are going to be a little bit looser than some other guys but we didn't execute and make them (Friday) in the second half."

Key Things to Know:

Betting Line: Clemson + 2.5, Over/Under 110

