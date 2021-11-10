Al-Amir Dawes Scores 21 as Clemson Knocks Off PC for Season-Opening Win

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Clemson Knocks Off PC for Season-Opening Win

    Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes scores 21 points to lead the Tigers to a 64-53 victory over Presbyterian College at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday.
    Three Clemson players reached double figures and the Tigers used a big second half to push past Presbyterian College 64-53 in the first game of the 2021-22 season Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. 

    Clemson trailed 32-24 at halftime but outscored the Blue Hose 40-21 in the final 20 minutes. The Tigers shot 47 percent from the field and made 8-of-19 3-pointers. Presbyterian shot just 36 percent overall and 13 percent from beyond the arc.

    PC led by as many as 10 points three minutes into the second half, but Clemson went on a 13-1 run to take a 41-39 lead with 14:46, and the Tigers went up for good on a 3-pointer by Al-Amir Dawes with 11:35 to play. They went on to lead by as many as 16 in the second half. 

    Clemson head coach Brad Brownell wasn't sure what his team would like in its first game, but It turned out to be a solid start for a team that went to the NCAA tournament last year but is replacing a key piece from that team.

    Player of the game: Dawes led the Tigers with 21 points, scoring 16 on 5-of-10 shooting in the second half. The junior guard made four 3-pointers and dished out two assists. 

    Newcomer impact: USF transfer David Collins started and scored 14 points in his Tiger debut. He went 5-of-7 from the field and grabbed five rebounds. 

    Veteran performance: Hunter Tyson gave Clemson 14 points and seven rebounds to look like the kind of player who will help make up for the loss of Aamir Simms off last year's squad.

    Stat of the game: It wasn't all pretty for the Tigers, who shot just 56 percent from the free-throw line on 25 attempts. 

    Up next: Clemson returns to the court Friday to take on the Wofford Terriers at 7 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum. 

