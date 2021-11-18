Brownell and Tigers Look to Carry Early Momentum Into Charleston Against Temple

After getting off to a hot start this season, Brad Brownell and Clemson will now head to the Lowcountry of South Carolina for the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic.

The Tigers (3-0) are set to face off with Temple in the first round on Thursday afternoon, and Brownell is hopeful his team can bring the successful shooting (56 percent) that helped carry Clemson to a 93-70 win over Bryant on Monday night with them to Charleston.

"We had a terrific offensive performance," Brownell said after the win on Monday night. "Really, really pleased with the way our guys played. You know Bryant just does so many things. Different presses, different zones, zone to man, that you got to be organized."

"We got really good play from a lot of players. Our bench was good. I thought Chase (Hunter) and Ian (Schefflin) and Naz (Bohannon) were all really good off the bench for us. Alex (Hemenway) made a couple of buckets, that was good too. So those guys helped contribute when we needed them. And certainly, our starters played well."

After turning the ball over 19 times in a close win over Wofford late last week, Clemson had just seven in the win over Bryant. Cutting down on the costly mistakes was a point of emphasis heading into the game with the Bulldogs, and Brownell knows his team must continue that trend if they are to have success against the Owls.

"There was a lot (of emphasis on eliminating turnovers)," Brownell said. "We did basic partner passing, we did pivot, jump stopping, you know, we worked against trapping, we worked against hardened backs, against pressure, back tipping. You name it, we worked on it for two days. That that was our emphasis. And it obviously paid off."

Having played three games over the first week of the season, Brownell has been doing what he can to offset any fatigue his team may be experiencing. And now with the Tigers set to play games in consecutive days after just two days off, the head coach is once again mindful of where his team is from an energy standpoint.

"That's a real challenge for us heading into Charleston again," Brownell said. "We play Thursday and Friday, so we've got to be smart as coaches over the next 48 hours with our preparation. Our guys have got to fill the tank back up so we can empty it on Thursday."

How to Watch: 4 pm ESPN2 (Derek Jones; PxP and Tim Welsh; Analyst)

How to Listen: Clemson Tigers Radio Network (Don Munson and Tim Bourret)

Series History vs Temple: 2-3 (Clemson leads 2-1 in neutral site games)

Player to Watch: Brownell was not pleased with big man PJ Hall picking up some cheap fouls in the win over Wofford, and the big man responded in the win over Bryant, playing much more disciplined and picking up just three fouls all night. If the Tigers are to make some noise in Charleston, they will need Hall, who is averaging 14 points and 7 rebounds per game, on the floor.

"I think that's a huge learning curve for PJ," Brownell said. "Like he needs to understand he can't... because his second, third, and fourth fouls in the Wofford game were bad fouls. Like they were immature, soft fouls. And he is too important a player."

"But he's a young kid, he's a sophomore. It's his first time to start. He's played three games as a starter. He's doing great. He's a great kid to coach. He's unbelievably coachable, he wants to be good. He's working at it. And he's talented. If he keeps doing the right things and maintains his focus, he's gonna have a heck of a career."

Key Things to Know:

Before you Leave your Home:

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, Clemson urges you to transfer your tickets to someone else or stay home.

All ticketing is mobile for 2021-22 for regular-season men’s basketball games. Fans should download tickets before leaving home and add them to their mobile wallet to present at the entrance.

Betting Line: Clemson -4.5 Over/Under 110; Clemson's odds of making the Final Four currently sit at +4400, according to FanDuel.

