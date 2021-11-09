Brownell, Clemson Ready to Figure Out What They'll Be in New Season

Clemson opens the 2021-22 college basketball season against Presbyterian at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson men's basketball opens its season Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Presbyterian College at Littlejohn Coliseum, and it won't just be a chance for Tiger fans to get a look at what this team will be in 2021-22.

It'll be the same opportunity for the Clemson coaches.

"Until you actually see it in gameplay consistently, I don't know if you've learned anything," head coach Brad Brownell said Monday. "You're waiting to see.

"One thing that jumps out is we have true freshmen and two new transfers, and they all like each other. They have good chemistry, but I think until we play and see how everything meshes, you're still figuring it out."

There is a sense of newness every season, but when you're replacing your best and do-it-all player in Aamir Simms from a squad that made the NCAA tournament, it's going to take time. Brownell will get his first look at how transfers David Collins and Naz Bohannon in competition.

But Brownell does have experience with Hunter Tyson, Al-Amir Dawes, Nick Honor, Chase Hunter, P.J. Hall and Alex Hemmingway.

How to watch: ACCNX (Kelly Gramlich and Pete Yanity)

How to listen: WCCP 105.5 The ROAR (Don Munson and Tim Bourret)

Series history with PC: Clemson leads 58-18-1 overall, 36-8-1 at home.

Player to watch: Hall showed flashes as a freshman last year of that four-star recruiting status but he also dealt with health issues. Now healthy, he gets an opportunity to show he can be a productive big man for the Tigers.

"I was happy P.J. Hall played well in the scrimmage and did a nice job of finishing plays," Brownell said.

Key Things to Know for Attending Fans:

Before you Leave your Home:

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, Clemson urges you to transfer your tickets to someone else or stay home.

All ticketing is mobile for 2021-22 for regular-season men’s basketball games. Fans should download tickets before leaving home and add them to their mobile wallet to present at the entrance. No ticket is required for Monday’s exhibition.

Parking

Parking is available around Littlejohn Coliseum in Lot 5 (Rogers Family Lot), Centennial Blvd., Ravenel Rd. and surrounding areas. ADA parking can be accessed off Ravenel Rd. on the north side of Littlejohn Coliseum.

Lots open two hours prior to tipoff.

At Littlejohn

The seating bowls will be at 100% capacity.

The clear bag policy is in effect. Fans are reminded to keep phones and keys in their pockets as they proceed through the metal detectors.

For the general public, face coverings are recommended, but not required, in all areas of Littlejohn Coliseum.

Fans should be considerate of others and utilize proper cheering etiquette. Screaming, hugging, and high-fiving may not be welcomed physical interactions amongst strangers this season. Guests should be aware of their surroundings and the safety of others.

