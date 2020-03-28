AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Clemson Basketball Flashback: Sharone Wright

Connor Watson

Two-time All-ACC player, 1993 All-ACC tournament player, and sixth overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft, Sharone Wright cemented himself in Clemson history as a solid big man and one of the best players in program history.

Standing at 6-foot-11, the center was a force in the paint in all three years of college, and even averaged double-digit rebounds his last two. 

He was the defensive anchor, playing stellar defense and averaging 2.3 blocks a game his freshman year and by his sophomore year. He improved that number to 4.1 blocks a game by the end of his career. He led the ACC in blocks per game from 1991 to 1993, and is third all-time in blocks per game in the ACC with 3.1 — behind Hall of Famer Tim Duncan and Georgia Tech great Alvin Jones.

Wright was born in Macon, Georgia and was recruited by Clemson to come play in 1990. He played three years and entered the NBA draft in 1994. 

The 1994 class was headlined by the likes of Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard and Eddie Jones. 

Wright was selected sixth to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he would play alongside Dana Barros. Wright averaged 11.4 points per game his rookie year which helped him make the All-Rookie Second Team. Wright played in Philadelphia until he was traded during the 1995-96 season to the Toronto Raptors.

The 1995-96 season was the Raptors first year in the NBA. Wright played alongside rookie Damon Stoudamire and 25-year-old Doug Christie on his new team and contributed 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over 11 games. Wright stayed with Toronto until the 1997-98 season, when he got in a car accident in Macon, Georgia. He broke both arms and a collarbone, ending his NBA career.

After recovering from the accident, Wright played with several professional teams throughout the world. He made his way through Europe and even parts of Asia, but he was never the same player. 

Wright will always be known by Clemson fans as a dominant rim protector, rebound chaser and one of the best Clemson defenders of all time.

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oddsmakers: Clemson Is Overwhelming 'Tiger King' of ACC

According to Sportsbetting.ag, Clemson is a -600 favorite to win the ACC championship over the likes of Miami, North Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Tigers are a bigger favorite this year than the past two years combined and dwarf other conference favorites like Ohio State and Alabama.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney Sets Record Straight On Social Media Ban

Right or wrong, Dabo Swinney has taken his share of criticism over the years concerning the teams social media ban.

JP-Priester

Has Trevor Lawrence Played His Final Game At Clemson?

In the even that there is no college football in 2020, Clemson fans may have to come to grips with the fact that they have watched quarterback Trevor Lawrence play his final game in a Tiger uniform.

Zach Lentz

by

Bostonfan1967

Clemson's 'Greatest Performance' Set for Radio Rebroadcast

Clemson men's basketball's 84-53 win over Auburn in the 2018 NCAA tournament kicks off a series of memorable replays from the last few seasons in Clemson athletics to be broadcast by the Clemson Tigers Network for the next 15 Saturdays.

Brad Senkiw

Frank Ladson Looking To Make His Mark As A Sophomore

As a sophomore, Frank Ladson is looking to make an impact on the Clemson offense

JP-Priester

Swinney 'Thankful' For Clemson's Spring Work

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney liked the improvement he saw during the Tigers' nine spring practices, and he's "thankful" that his team got that much work done before the COVID-19 outbreak shut down the spring season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson No. 1 in USA Today Rankings; Favorite to Return to CFP

The Clemson Tigers only had nine practices this spring, but that did not stop USA Today from naming the Tigers as their top team in their post-spring rankings.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Tigers commit Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., in running for SI All-American

The Clemson Tigers have experienced unprecedented success in recent years on the recruiting trail. That success has continued into the 2021 season with the commitment of Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Zach Lentz

Latest Odds: Clemson's the Favorite to Make College Football Playoff

Clemson was named the odds-on favorite Thursday to make the College Football Playoff, according to Betonline.ag. The Tigers have the longest playoff streak in the nation at five consecutive years of making the postseason event.

Brad Senkiw

Swinney, Clemson Search For Isaiah Simmons Replacements

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says the development of linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and a third corner will help easy the replacement process of the versatile Isaiah Simmons for the Tigers.

Connor Watson