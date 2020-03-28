Clemson Basketball Flashback: Sharone Wright

Two-time All-ACC player, 1993 All-ACC tournament player, and sixth overall pick in the 1994 NBA draft, Sharone Wright cemented himself in Clemson history as a solid big man and one of the best players in program history.

Standing at 6-foot-11, the center was a force in the paint in all three years of college, and even averaged double-digit rebounds his last two.

He was the defensive anchor, playing stellar defense and averaging 2.3 blocks a game his freshman year and by his sophomore year. He improved that number to 4.1 blocks a game by the end of his career. He led the ACC in blocks per game from 1991 to 1993, and is third all-time in blocks per game in the ACC with 3.1 — behind Hall of Famer Tim Duncan and Georgia Tech great Alvin Jones.

Wright was born in Macon, Georgia and was recruited by Clemson to come play in 1990. He played three years and entered the NBA draft in 1994.

The 1994 class was headlined by the likes of Jason Kidd, Grant Hill, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard and Eddie Jones.

Wright was selected sixth to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he would play alongside Dana Barros. Wright averaged 11.4 points per game his rookie year which helped him make the All-Rookie Second Team. Wright played in Philadelphia until he was traded during the 1995-96 season to the Toronto Raptors.

The 1995-96 season was the Raptors first year in the NBA. Wright played alongside rookie Damon Stoudamire and 25-year-old Doug Christie on his new team and contributed 16.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over 11 games. Wright stayed with Toronto until the 1997-98 season, when he got in a car accident in Macon, Georgia. He broke both arms and a collarbone, ending his NBA career.

After recovering from the accident, Wright played with several professional teams throughout the world. He made his way through Europe and even parts of Asia, but he was never the same player.

Wright will always be known by Clemson fans as a dominant rim protector, rebound chaser and one of the best Clemson defenders of all time.