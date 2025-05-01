Clemson Basketball Will Play in 2025 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic
It's been a great two years for the Clemson Tigers basketball program.
While things didn't end the way they wanted in March Madness this past season, head coach Brad Brownell was able to get Clemson to the Elite Eight in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and win the most games in a single season in program history this past campaign.
That level of success comes with notoriety, and it put Brownell in the center of coaching search conversations.
Luckily, the Tigers were able to lock him up with a contract extension, and that keeps things moving in the right direction for this program.
Now, with the transfer situation figured out, things are starting to come together for the 2025-26 iteration of Clemson basketball.
And that will include playing in the 2025 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic, per an official announcement made by the school.
The bracket and game times will be announced at a later date, but the event will be played at TD Arena starting on Nov. 21.
There are two separate brackets in this year's changed version.
Clemson is in the Palmetto Bracket, which features, Georgia, West Virginia and Xavier, while the Lowcountry Bracket has Boston College, Davidson, Tulane and Utah State.
This is the fifth time the Tigers have appeared in the Charleston Classic.
They won the event in 2008 and finished runner-up on two occasions in 2013 and 2017.
Competing in this tournament gives fans a nice early look at Clemson and how they might perform for the remainder of the season with some other notable programs also in the field.