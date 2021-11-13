Clemson Edges Wofford Behind Big Night From Big Man P.J. Hall

P.J. Hall's career-high in points and Al-Amir Dawes' late 3-pointer push Clemson to 2-0 with a win over Wofford on Friday.

Clemson found a way to squeak out a close, hard-fought victory over in-state foe Wofford on Friday night behind a big performance from big man P.J. Hall.

The Tigers got a huge basket when junior guard Al-Amir Dawes snagged a loose ball and nailed a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left that put Clemson up six points to seal a 76-68 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson led by as many as 13 in the first half and 11 in the second half before Wofford tied the game at 49-all 12:36 remaining. The Terriers took a short lead right after before the Tigers went back up for good, but Clemson didn't lead by more than four the rest of the half until Dawes' shot right before the shot clock expired.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season after shooting 47 percent from the field and making nine 3-pointers. The Terriers (1-1) were held to 36 percent but did outscore Clemson 28-24 in the paint.

Player of the game: Hall, a sophomore center, posted a career-high 22 points to lead all scorers in this game. He was 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from behind the arc. He also made 7-of-10 free throws and grabbed eight rebounds.

Newcomer impact: Transfer Naz Bohannon only played 13 minutes off the bench, but he grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists and scored five points.

Veteran performance: Guard Nick Honor recorded 11 points and four assists on the offensive end, but he also had five steals on defense.

Stat of the game: Clemson's defense held Wofford's starters to 1-for-13 from the 3-point line.

Up next: Clemson hosts Bryant on Monday at 7 p.m. inside Littlejohn Coliseum. The Bulldogs (1-1) lost 83-64 to Rhode Island on Friday.