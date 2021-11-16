Clemson Gets Big Nights From Hunter Tyson, PJ Hall as Tigers Cruise by Bryant

Clemson scored the first six points of the game and never really looked back, cruising by Bryant 93-70 on Monday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Bulldogs tried to hang tough for parts of the first half, and at one point took a 30-28 lead with just under seven minutes left in the half, but the Tigers would go on a 24-10 run and take a 52-40 lead into the break.

Clemson got big shooting nights from several players, as the team finished with multiple guys scoring in double figures. Hunter Tyson and PJ Hall paced the Tigers down low, scoring 20 and 14 points respectively.

Nick Honor added 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes chipped in with 11 and David Collins finished the night with 10 points.

Clemson improves to 3-0 on the season, after shooting 58 percent from the field and hitting 10 3-pointers. Bryant drops to 1-2.

Player of the Game: Tyson had one of the better nights of his Clemson career, shooting 8-13 from the field and hitting on 2-3 from beyond the arc. He also had 5 rebounds and an assist.

Newcomer Impact: Freshman Ian Schefflin got his most extensive playing time to date, logging 13 minutes, scoring 6 points and going 3-3 from the field. He also had 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

Veteran Performance: Honor quietly had a very productive game. On top of his 16 points, the veteran guard added 7 assists and only had one turnover on the night.

Stat of the Game: The Tigers scored 21 second-chance points in the game, compared to just 4 for the Bulldogs.

Up Next: The Tigers will head to Charleston for the 2021 Shriner's Children's Classic, where they will face off with Temple on Thursday afternoon in the first round. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 pm.

