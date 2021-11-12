Clemson Looks for Improved Offensive Execution Against Wofford

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell hopes to build off Clemson's better-shooting second half from Tuesday's win over Presbyterian College when the Tigers host Wofford on Friday.

Brad Brownell didn't like how his team looked in Clemson's shootaround before Tuesday's season opener against Presbyterian College.

And in the first half, you could tell why. The Tigers (1-0) shot 35 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, scored 24 points and trailed by eight points at the half. However, Clemson rallied in the second half, shot 56 percent and beat PC by 11 points.

"I hope that's something we can build on because I think that's important," Brownell said after the 64-53 win.

Shooting better and executing on the offensive end is the Tigers' focus heading into Friday's 7 p.m. contest against Wofford (1-0), which visits Littlejohn Coliseum in both teams' second game of the year.

"I think we’ve got to continue to be better in our offensive execution,” Brownell said. "Some of it is coaching. We’ve got to figure out a way to better utilize guys. Some of it our guys have got to make better decisions."

How to watch: ACCNX (Pete Yanity and Terrence Oglesby)

How to listen: WCCP 105.5 The ROAR (Don Munson and Tim Bourret)

Series history with Wofford: Clemson leads 11-1.

Player to watch: Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points Tuesday and was the Tigers' best offensive option. If he can continue to hit 3-pointers (4-of-9 against PC), it'll give the other players a chance to find their offensive games. Dawes has the capability to be a high-level scorer.

"You’ve got to kind of give him some rope and let him go because he’s going to make some shots," Brownell said about Dawes. "But then every once in a while, it’s, ‘What are you doing man? We can’t have that one. We don’t need that one right now.’ So we’re all still kind of adjusting as you’ve got a guy where you’re trying to get him some baskets and some freedom."

Betting line: Clemson -7, over/under 130.5

Best bet: Clemson team total over 68.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook

Key Things to Know for Attending Fans:

Before you Leave your Home:

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, Clemson urges you to transfer your tickets to someone else or stay home.

All ticketing is mobile for 2021-22 for regular-season men’s basketball games. Fans should download tickets before leaving home and add them to their mobile wallet to present at the entrance. No ticket is required for Monday’s exhibition.

Parking

Parking is available around Littlejohn Coliseum in Lot 5 (Rogers Family Lot), Centennial Blvd., Ravenel Rd. and surrounding areas. ADA parking can be accessed off Ravenel Rd. on the north side of Littlejohn Coliseum.

Lots open two hours prior to tipoff.

At Littlejohn

The seating bowls will be at 100% capacity.

The clear bag policy is in effect. Fans are reminded to keep phones and keys in their pockets as they proceed through the metal detectors.

For the general public, face coverings are recommended, but not required, in all areas of Littlejohn Coliseum.

Fans should be considerate of others and utilize proper cheering etiquette. Screaming, hugging, and high-fiving may not be welcomed physical interactions amongst strangers this season. Guests should be aware of their surroundings and the safety of others.

