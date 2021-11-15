Clemson Looks to Have Another Disruptive Defensive Effort Against Bryant

After getting off to a slow start in the season opener against Presbyterian, Brad Brownell was much happier with the way the Tigers came out of the gate in Friday night's 76-68 win over Wofford.

The head coach was particularly pleased with how the Tigers defended the Terriers, especially in the first half of play, and is hopeful that effort will carry over when Clemson hosts Bryant at 7 pm on Monday night.

"Defensively I thought we did a lot of really good things that were disruptive," Brownell said. "Especially in the first half. I didn't think they had much rhythm. We were locked in defensively, especially in the first twenty minutes."

At the same time, the Tigers will need to cut down on the costly turnovers, something Brownell said the team did too much in the win over Wofford.

"Our issue is, you know, the turnovers we had," Brownell said. "I don't know how many, three or four just, one guy zigs, one guy zags, that's bad. And we had a couple where we got stops. I mean, just like when we get some stops and got a chance to score, like pull the game back out, we had a chance to extend the game out and make it easier on us. We didn't do it and we shot ourselves in the foot with the turnovers, so we got to do a much better job there."

How to Watch: RSN (Eric Collins; PxP and Mike Gminski; Analyst)

How to Listen: WCCP 105.5 The ROAR (Don Munson and Tim Bourret)

Player to Watch: PJ Hall had a team-high 22 points in the win over Wofford, hitting on three of his four attempts from beyond the arc. However, Brownell is hoping the sophomore can do a better job of staying out of foul trouble against the Bulldogs.

"It's really disappointing," Brownell said. "He can't get a technical foul like that, jawing with a guy. And I understand part of what happened and he's trying to protect our guys and all that, but you can't do those things. That's immaturity. Him getting his third foul really put us in danger, and the game changes and you know, he's a primary player for us that needs to be out there."

"It was a great learning experience for PJ, but he was outstanding. I mean, he played terrific. He's playing with confidence. His body is so much better. He's in better shape. Our guys have a lot of confidence in him."

Betting Line: Clemson -11.5, Over/Under 110; Clemson's odds of winning the ACC currently sit at +4500 according to FanDuel.

Key Things to Know for Attending Fans:

Before you Leave your Home:

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, Clemson urges you to transfer your tickets to someone else or stay home.

All ticketing is mobile for 2021-22 for regular-season men’s basketball games. Fans should download tickets before leaving home and add them to their mobile wallet to present at the entrance. No ticket is required for Monday’s exhibition.

Parking

Parking is available around Littlejohn Coliseum in Lot 5 (Rogers Family Lot), Centennial Blvd., Ravenel Rd. and surrounding areas. ADA parking can be accessed off Ravenel Rd. on the north side of Littlejohn Coliseum.

Lots open two hours prior to tipoff.

At Littlejohn

The seating bowls will be at 100% capacity.

The clear bag policy is in effect. Fans are reminded to keep phones and keys in their pockets as they proceed through the metal detectors.

For the general public, face coverings are recommended, but not required, in all areas of Littlejohn Coliseum.

Fans should be considerate of others and utilize proper cheering etiquette. Screaming, hugging, and high-fiving may not be welcomed physical interactions amongst strangers this season. Guests should be aware of their surroundings and the safety of others.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!