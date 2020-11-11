SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

ACC Releases Men's Basketball Schedule

Press Release

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide schedule Tuesday morning on Packer and Durham on ACC Network. Game times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Clemson’s home ACC slate is highlighted by contests against Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, NC State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami (Fla.).

The Tigers will host two separate three-game home stands during ACC play, once during early February and once toward the end of the month and into early March.

The Tigers have home non-conference games against SC State (Dec. 2), Maryland (Dec. 9) as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Morehead State (Dec. 22). Non-conference matchups with Mississippi State, Purdue/Liberty and Alabama were previously released.

Clemson will travel to Columbia for its annual Palmetto Series game against South Carolina. Details of that matchup will be released at a later date.

2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule

(Bold denotes home game in Littlejohn Coliseum)

Nov. 25 vs. Mississippi State (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Nov. 26 vs. Purdue/Liberty (Space Coast Challenge; Melbourne, Fla.)

Dec. 2 SC State

Dec. 9 Maryland (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Dec. 12 vs. Alabama (Holiday Hoopsgiving; Atlanta, Ga.)

Dec. 15 at Virginia Tech

Dec. 22 Morehead State

Dec. 29/30 Florida State

Jan. 2 at Miami (Fla.)

Jan. 5-6 NC State

Jan. 9 at North Carolina

Jan. 12-13 at Syracuse

Jan. 16 Virginia

Jan. 19-20 at Georgia Tech

Jan. 23 at Florida State

Jan. 26-27 Boston College

Jan. 30 at Duke

Feb. 2-3 North Carolina

Feb. 6 Syracuse

Feb. 13 Georgia Tech

Feb. 16-17 at Notre Dame

Feb. 21 at Pittsburgh

Feb. 23-24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 27 Miami (Fla.)

March 2-3 Louisville

March 5-6 Pittsburgh

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Hall of Famer Says Lawrence Should Consider Returning to Clemson

NFL Hall of Famer and former 49ers quarterback Steve Young says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should strongly consider returning to school next season to avoid being drafted by the New York Jets.

JP-Priester

Patience Pays Off as Cornell Powell Shines Against Notre Dame

Cornell Powell has patiently waited his turn at Clemson and while the fifth year senior has been a reliable target all season, it has been over the last two games in which he's really made an impact on the offense, particularly against Notre Dame last Saturday

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is Over NFL Speculation

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is done talking about the speculation of when he'll go to the NFL and where he could land in 2021.

Brad Senkiw

What We Learned from a Clemson Loss at Notre Dame

Clemson had chances to beat Notre Dame, but it was the other team that made the key plays at the most opportune time.

Brad Senkiw

by

Brad Senkiw

Notre Dame 47 Clemson 40: Position Grades

All Clemson takes a look back at the Tigers heartbreaking double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend and grades out how each position performed in the primetime matchup.

JP-Priester

by

ValorTiger

Swinney Updates Injuries: Ladson Out For 'a couple of weeks'

Tuesday evening, Swinney met with the media via Zoom and updated the current status of the players who were either unavailable last Saturday or were injured in the game.

Zach Lentz

Uiagalelei Named ACC Rookie of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s double-overtime contest against No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Zach Lentz

COVID-19 Free, Trevor Lawrence is Ready to Get Back to Work For Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence expects to be back on the practice field for the Tigers this week after missing the last two games because of the coronavirus.

Brad Senkiw

Uiagalelei Felt Like He Could Have Done More in Loss to Notre Dame

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei turned in another impressive showing in his second career start but says he felt like he could have done more to help the Tigers get a road win against Notre Dame.

JP-Priester

by

Bob Rodes

Clemson Offers Elite 2022 Safety Prospect

Clemson is starting to amp up efforts on the recruiting trail for the 2022 recruiting cycle and has now extended an offer to one of the nations top safeties out of Iowa.

JP-Priester