Clemson Opens ACC Tournament Play Wednesday at Noon

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 67th annual New York Life ACC Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday (March 10-14) at Greensboro Coliseum.

After winning its first ACC regular-season championship, Florida State (26-5, 16-4 ACC) has claimed the tournament’s top seed for the first time. The Seminoles earned a double bye into the quarterfinals on Thursday. Also picking up double byes: No. 2 Virginia (23-7, 15-5), No. 3 Louisville (24-7, 15-5) and No. 4 Duke (25-6, 15-5).

The tournament begins Tuesday with a pair of first-round matchups. No. 12 Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14) battles No. 13 Pitt (15-16, 6-14) at 4:30 p.m., with No. 11 Virginia Tech (16-15, 7-13) taking on No. 14 North Carolina (13-18, 6-14) in the nightcap at 7 p.m. Both games air on ACC Network.

The second-round quadruple-header on Wednesday starts at noon with No. 8 seed Clemson (15-15, 9-11) facing No. 9 Miami (15-15, 7-13). No. 5 seed NC State (19-12, 10-10) opens its tournament at approximately 2 p.m. when it plays the winner of the Wake Forest-Pitt matchup. In the evening session, No. 7 Notre Dame (19-12, 10-10) plays No. 10 Boston College (13-18, 7-13) at 7 p.m., with No. 6 Syracuse (17-14, 10-10) squaring off with the Virginia Tech-North Carolina winner at approximately 9 p.m.

The Wednesday winners then will move on to play the tournament’s top four seeds on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

All 13 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.

The full 2020 New York Life ACC Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, March 10

First Round

4:30 p.m. – No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 11

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami (ESPN)

2 p.m. – No. 5 NC State vs. Wake Forest/Pitt winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College (ESPN2)

9 p.m. – No. 6 Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech/North Carolina winner (ESPN2)

Thursday, March 12

Quarterfinals

12:30 p.m. – No. 1 Florida State vs. Clemson/Miami winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m. – No. 3 Louisville vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner (ESPN or ESPN2)

Friday, March 13

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday, March 14

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)