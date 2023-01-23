Clemson Remains in AP Top 25

It took the Clemson men's basketball team nearly two and a half months to get ranked in the AP Top 25.

Despite the first loss of the ACC season last week, voters decided to extend the Tigers' visit in the rankings for the second consecutive week.

Clemson (16-4, 8-1 ACC) came in at No. 24 on Monday, dropping five spots after losing 87-77 at Wake Forest last Tuesday night but winning at home Saturday 51-50 against Virginia Tech. The Tigers debuted at No. 19 in the poll last Monday.

Brad Brownell's squad, which sits atop the ACC standings, returns to action on Tuesday when Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8) visits Littlejohn Coliseum for a 9 p.m. tip-off.

AP Top 25

1. Purdue (39)

2. Alabama (23)

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

5. Kansas State

6. Arizona

7. Virginia

8. UCLA

9. Kansas

10. Texas

11. TCU

12. Iowa State

13. Xavier

14. Gonzaga

15. Auburn

16. Marquette

17. Baylor

18. Charleston

19. UConn

20. Miami

21. FAU

22. Saint Mary's

23. Providence

24. Clemson

25. New Mexico

Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Illinois 9, Creighton 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, NC State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Oral Roberts 1, Wake Forest 1

