Clemson Remains in AP Top 25
It took the Clemson men's basketball team nearly two and a half months to get ranked in the AP Top 25.
Despite the first loss of the ACC season last week, voters decided to extend the Tigers' visit in the rankings for the second consecutive week.
Clemson (16-4, 8-1 ACC) came in at No. 24 on Monday, dropping five spots after losing 87-77 at Wake Forest last Tuesday night but winning at home Saturday 51-50 against Virginia Tech. The Tigers debuted at No. 19 in the poll last Monday.
Brad Brownell's squad, which sits atop the ACC standings, returns to action on Tuesday when Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8) visits Littlejohn Coliseum for a 9 p.m. tip-off.
AP Top 25
1. Purdue (39)
2. Alabama (23)
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Kansas State
6. Arizona
7. Virginia
8. UCLA
9. Kansas
10. Texas
11. TCU
12. Iowa State
13. Xavier
14. Gonzaga
15. Auburn
16. Marquette
17. Baylor
18. Charleston
19. UConn
20. Miami
21. FAU
22. Saint Mary's
23. Providence
24. Clemson
25. New Mexico
Others receiving votes: Duke 102, Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12, Michigan State 10, Illinois 9, Creighton 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, NC State 4, Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Oral Roberts 1, Wake Forest 1
