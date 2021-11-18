Tigers Stifle Temple 75-48 In Opening Round of Shriners Children's Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, SC - Nick Honor scored 14 points over the first six minutes of action, and finished with 19, as Clemson beat Temple 75-48 in the opening round of the Shriners Children's Classic on Thursday.

Temple took a 24-23 lead with just under eight minutes left in the first half, but the Tigers would go on a 14-3 run to close out the half and take a 12 point lead into the break. Clemson would never relinquish control throughout the second half.

"I thought we came into the game very confident," head coach Brad Brownell said. "Thought we had a good plan in place and then we were ready to compete against a tough minded competitive team in Temple. I'm really happy with the way our guys executed what we set up."

The Tigers had another solid day shooting, shooting 56 percent from the field and 52 percent from 3-point range. However, it was their defense that really stood out, the perimeter defense in particular, as the Owls were just 4-20 from beyond the arc, with almost every shot being contested.

PJ Hall had another big game, scoring 13 points, while Hunter Tyson pitched in 10, as Clemson moves to 4-0 on the young season.

Player of the Game: On top of his game-high 19 points, Honor also dished out 3 assists, blocked a shot and had no turnovers. The junior guard couldn't miss, going 7-7 from the field, 4-4 from beyond the arc and 1-1 from the free-throw line.

Newcomer Impact: David Collins didn't have his best day shooting the ball (2-7) but still made his presence felt throughout. The transfer grabbed 9 rebounds, while also scoring 7 points and registering 3 assists. He also had 2 steals.

Veteran Performance: Tyson had another productive game, knocking down 4 of his 5 shots, and hitting on both of his attempts from 3-point land. The senior forward finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Stat of the Game: Clemson held the Owls to just 20 percent from beyond the arc as the Owls were just 4-20 on the day. The defense was suffocating from the opening whistle.

Up Next: Clemson will face St Bonaventure on Friday afternoon in the winners bracket. The Bonnies beat Boise State 67-61 earlier in the opening game of the tournament. Tipoff is set for approximately 2 pm and the winner of that game will play in the final on Sunday night at 7:30 pm.

