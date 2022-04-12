Clemson Gets Commitment From Transfer G Jaelin Llewellyn
Transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn is set to transfer to Clemson.
Llewellyn spent his first four years at Princeton before deciding to transfer at the end of last season. Coming out of high school, the combo-guard was arguably one of the Top-100 players in the 2018 recruiting class. The Tigers beat out Tennessee for the services of Llewellyn.
Last season the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists and was named to the All-Ivy First Team.
Llewellyn's addition is big get for a Clemson team that saw both starting guards, Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes, enter the portal following the conclusion of the season.
