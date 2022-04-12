Skip to main content

Clemson Gets Commitment From Transfer G Jaelin Llewellyn

Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers get a big commitment from transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn on Tuesday.

Transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn is set to transfer to Clemson.

Llewellyn spent his first four years at Princeton before deciding to transfer at the end of last season. Coming out of high school, the combo-guard was arguably one of the Top-100 players in the 2018 recruiting class. The Tigers beat out Tennessee for the services of Llewellyn.

Last season the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists and was named to the All-Ivy First Team.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney

Clemson Lands Commitment From Elite-Level 2023 Quarterback

2023 QB Chris Vizzina committed to the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday.

1 hour ago
USATSI_16474735_168387971_lowres

Travis Etienne Isn't Crushed that He Missed Out on Jaguars' Drama in 2021

Travis Etienne, who set numerous ACC and Clemson Tigers records, sat out last year with a Lisfranc injury but is almost fully back and ready to play for Doug Pederson in 2022.

3 hours ago
Andrew Booth

It’s Been a Busy Spring for Former Clemson Tigers Cornerback

CLEMSON, S.C. — Since Clemson held its Pro Day last month, Andrew Booth has been one busy man.

6 hours ago

Llewellyn's addition is big get for a Clemson team that saw both starting guards, Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes, enter the portal following the conclusion of the season.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

Clemson Lands Commitment From Elite-Level 2023 Quarterback

By JP Priester1 hour ago
USATSI_16474735_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Travis Etienne Isn't Crushed that He Missed Out on Jaguars' Drama in 2021

By Brad Senkiw3 hours ago
Andrew Booth
Football

It’s Been a Busy Spring for Former Clemson Tigers Cornerback

By Will Vandervort6 hours ago
Jamaal Jarrett
Recruiting

'Awesome' Visit Culminates In Clemson Offer For 2023 DT Jamaal Jarrett

By JP Priester6 hours ago
Branden Strozier
Recruiting

Priority 2023 CB Target Branden Strozier Recaps Clemson Visit

By JP Priester11 hours ago
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L
Recruiting

All Clemson Projection: 2023 QB Chris Vizzina

By Zach Lentz23 hours ago
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3
Recruiting

Recruiting Momentum Starting to Build for Clemson Tigers; Silent Commit?

By Zach LentzApr 11, 2022
AllClemson Inside Recruiting Covervx3-RESIZE-L
Recruiting

Tiger Tracker: All Clemson Recruiting Mailbag

By JP PriesterApr 11, 2022