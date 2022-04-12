Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers get a big commitment from transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn on Tuesday.

Transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn is set to transfer to Clemson.

Llewellyn spent his first four years at Princeton before deciding to transfer at the end of last season. Coming out of high school, the combo-guard was arguably one of the Top-100 players in the 2018 recruiting class. The Tigers beat out Tennessee for the services of Llewellyn.

Last season the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists and was named to the All-Ivy First Team.

Llewellyn's addition is big get for a Clemson team that saw both starting guards, Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes, enter the portal following the conclusion of the season.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!