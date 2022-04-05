Clemson Guard Al-Amir Dawes Enters Transfer Portal
CLEMSON, S.C.- Al-Amir Dawes has entered the transfer portal, All Clemson has confirmed.
The junior guard averaged a career-high 11.3 points per game last season, starting 25 games for the Tigers.
Clemson has now lost two prominent members of its backcourt since the end of the season, as Nick Honor has also entered the portal.
Dawes, a New Jersey native, has appeared in 88 total games (66 starts) for the Tigers and averaged 9.9 points per contest.
