Clemson PG Nick Honor Enters Transfer Portal

Clemson point guard Nick Honor has entered the transfer portal, All Clemson has confirmed.

The junior point guard averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists in 25 games for the Tigers during the 2021-22 season.

Honor transferred to Clemson after spending his freshman season at Fordham. After sitting out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer eligibility rules, the point guard appeared in 49 games over the next two seasons for Clemson, with 35 of those being starts.

For his career, the Orlando, Florida native has averaged 10.6 points and 2.6 assists over 89 games.

